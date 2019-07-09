Young Americans are ditching Facebook, new survey suggests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUI S- Facebook is losing younger users in mass quantities.

According to a survey from the Business Insider, 30 percent of Generation Z Americans say Facebook is an app they don't use anymore. Some survey participants say the social media platform has become outdated and boring. Others say it's unappealing and clogged with family members.

In study one, 44% of young people (age 18 to 29) said they deleted the Facebook app from their phones in the last year. That’s almost four times the rate that users 65 and older deleted Facebook.