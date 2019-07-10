The St. Vincent DePaul Drop-In Center

Posted 9:14 am, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, July 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When it's dark and someone has no where else to go due to homelessness or mental illness the streets can be a scary and dangerous place to be.

The Society of St. Vincent DePaul believes it's found a way to help in East St. Louis and few people have tried to help more than Charlie Cullen and Joe Hubbard who have joined us on Fox 2 in the Morning to discuss what they have been doing for the community.

You've got a long way to go. A concept that is very successful in many cities. Construction is underway on the St. Vincent DePaul.

Cullen and Hubbard explain, this is not a motel or rooming house but a night drop-in center for people who suddenly find themselves homeless, due to many possible issues everything from addiction to financial issues it is not a permanent housing situation but an often lifesaving bandaid this will be for men, women, children, families etc.

For more information about the Society of St. Vincent DePaul call 618-394-0126, or visit the website at www.svdpsouthil.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.