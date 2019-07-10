The St. Vincent DePaul Drop-In Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When it's dark and someone has no where else to go due to homelessness or mental illness the streets can be a scary and dangerous place to be.

The Society of St. Vincent DePaul believes it's found a way to help in East St. Louis and few people have tried to help more than Charlie Cullen and Joe Hubbard who have joined us on Fox 2 in the Morning to discuss what they have been doing for the community.

You've got a long way to go. A concept that is very successful in many cities. Construction is underway on the St. Vincent DePaul.

Cullen and Hubbard explain, this is not a motel or rooming house but a night drop-in center for people who suddenly find themselves homeless, due to many possible issues everything from addiction to financial issues it is not a permanent housing situation but an often lifesaving bandaid this will be for men, women, children, families etc.

For more information about the Society of St. Vincent DePaul call 618-394-0126, or visit the website at www.svdpsouthil.org