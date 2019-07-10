Apply for managed deer hunts with the Missouri Department of Conservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dan Zarlenga joined Fox 2 in the Morning to tell us about more about managed hunts and how to apply.

Zarlenga says managed hunts differ from regular hunting seasons in that they are not open to anyone; hunters are selected in advance by a lottery system to participate, there are over 30 such hunts in the St. Louis region this year, and more than 90 statewide.

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers managed hunts with the objective of achieving specific deer management goals.

For more information visit mdc.mo.gov and search 'managed deer hunts' then consult the 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey booklet