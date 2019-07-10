× Billy Busch announces plans to shut down Kräftig beer line

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, William K. Busch Brewing Company founder and CEO, Billy Busch, announced plans to shut down the Kräftig beer line. In a statement released to FOX 2, Busch said “after careful consideration, the William K. Busch Brewing Company has decided to shut down. I want to thank all of our customers, retailers, suppliers and vendors who have supported us over the last eight years. I’ve always been passionate about brewing, because it’s in my blood. I hope to one day return to this great American-led industry.”

Kräftig is an all-malt lager beer brand sold throughout the Midwest since November 2011.

According to the release, the company is ceasing all operations and dissolving. They state the reason for the move in due to market demand. Kraftig will be available at retailers and other outlets while supplies last. The final run of beer off of the production line in La Crosse, WI , was earlier this week.

It is unclear if Busch still plans to build a brewery and distillery on the land he owns in Defiance, Missouri. St Charles County officials approved the plans in 2018, but say they have yet to receive site plans for the facility.