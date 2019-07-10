× Driver killed after slamming into bank in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – One person has died after a car slammed into a bank in Sunset Hills Wednesday.

According to Sunset Hills police, an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle behind a building near Gravois where there had been previous thefts.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle just before 3:00 a.m. the vehicle reportedly drove off erratically.

Police say, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and when the officer went further north he saw the vehicle crashed into a BMO Harris Bank in the 3700 block of North Lindbergh.

The man inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information has been released.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.