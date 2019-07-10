FBl looking for women – preregister today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The FBI is looking for a few good women. Last year, our own Kim Hudson answered the call and took the FBI physical fitness test. Do you think you have what it takes?

Richard Quinn is the head of the FBI Office in St. Louis and he is here on Fox 2 in the Morning to tell us what it takes to become a special agent!

Quinn Says, only 20% of FBI agents are females nationwide, and since diversity is one of the FBI's core values, they have decided to look for more women to become agents.

According to Quinn it is critical to have diverse talents, skills and backgrounds to accomplish our mission at the FBI.

For those unsure if they qualify to become an FBI agent, Quinn says, you can physically train yourself to pass the test. The FBI teaches agents techniques so that you do not have to be the biggest and strongest to be able to take care of yourself.

Some requirements include, US Citizen, 23-37 years old, and Bachelors Degree & 3 years of work experience.

The FBI will host a recruitment event in St. Louis on the evening of July 24th which will feature a panel of women special agents. People must preregister to attend. Those who meet the minimum qualifications to be a special agent will be invited to attend.

To preregister and for more information visit www.fbijobs.gov

* Visit FBIJobs.gov

* Click 'Apply to Jobs'

* Search 'Women`s Symposium'