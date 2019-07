Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMAY, Mo. - Volunteers will provide free Flood Kits to Lemay residents affected by the flood Wedsenday.

Kits can be picked up from noon until 6:00 p.m. at Lemay Park located at 236 Fannie Ave directly across from the VFW Hall on Military Road near Lemay Ferry Road.

The kits contain cases of bottled water, non-perishable food boxes, basic cleaning supplies, and more.