Floodwaters left 3-mile stretch of trash at St. Peters Park

ST. PETERS, Mo. - The city of St. Peters is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup of a 3-mile stretch of debris. The trash settled on the edge of 370 Lakeside Park after floodwaters receded.

St Peters officials say a north wind pushed all the floating debris up against a levee just as the water receded.

“It was within a 5 to 10-foot-wide area but unfortunately it’s 3 miles long,” said Bill Malach, manager of St. Peters Water Environment Services.

The cleanup effort is scheduled for July 27. The park is still closed and flooded. The city expects the water to recede in time for the cleanup effort.

“We’re reaching out to our clean stream teams and they’ve been great in the past,” said Malach.

He said the city is also reaching out to those who are part of road and trail cleanup programs and neighborhood watch programs.

Volunteers are not required to be St. Peters residents but they are required to pre-register. Trash bags and work gloves will be provided.