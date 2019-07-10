Fox 2 in the Morning’s 9th Consecutive A-List Award Win!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This is FOX 2 News in the Morning's 9th consecutive win. St. Louis Magazine showed up to present the A-List Award Certificate to the Fox 2 News in the Morning crew for Favorite TV Morning Show.

Glenn also won for TV Meteorologist this year and Tim agreed to do a brief emcee stint at the A-List awards party on July 11 at The Sheldon.

According to St. Louis Magazine the coolest part of the A-List issue is they rolled the dice when the Blues reached the Stanley Cup Finals and put them on the cover long before they won it!

For more information visit www.stlmag.com