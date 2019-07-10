Friends, first responders encourage public to dine out for fallen officer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. – Friends of Mike Langsdorf hope you’ll dine out Thursday. They’ve organized a fundraiser to benefit the family of the fallen officer.

“I can’t call him Officer Langsdorf. Mike was a friend of the family,” said Don Wilburn, owner of the Hot Shots Bar & Grill in Webster Groves and Arnold.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed while he responded to a disturbance call at a Wellston market the afternoon of June 23. He left behind his parents, fiancée, and two children.

The St. Louis-area Hot Shots locations will all take part in Thursday’s fundraiser, in which 100 percent of profits will go to Langsdorf’s family, Wilburn said.

The Webster Groves location will feature an autographed practice jersey worn by St. Louis Blues player Tyler Bozak.

“Mike and I knew each other in high school; 20 years ago,” said Bobby Guttman, who donated the jersey.

“Someone else can use this much more,” Guttmann added.

Langsdorf’s extended family – the men and women with whom he served in uniform – play a large role in the fundraiser.

Velda City Officer Jesse Whitford did not know Langsdorf but said he knew of his sacrifice and reputation.

“I had to do something more,” he said, referring to items he designed for sale at the event Thursday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase wristbands and t-shirts honoring the fallen officer.

“That’s one of the reasons why we have these bracelets. And why we got these shirts. So we always have a piece of them to remember. So they’ll never forget,” Whitford said.

While the fundraiser will take place at all local Hot Shots, the t-shirts and wristbands will only be sold at the Bridgeton, Webster Groves, and Arnold locations.

The dine-out event begins at 11 a.m. and will run until closing time.