Illinois Representative to host Senior Scam and Identity Theft Prevention Seminar

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Illinois Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville has partnered with the State's Attorney General office to host a senior scam and identity theft prevention seminar.

" This event gives a chance for seniors in our community to feel confident that they will be able to protect themselves from harmful scams,' Stuart said. 'I`ve heard stories about seniors being put into compromising financial situations due to scams done online and over the phone, so I partnered with the Illinois Attorney General`s office to take steps to prevent my constituents from falling into these traps. "

The seminar will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 10, at Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP needed to attend. For more information, call Stuart’s constituent office at 618-365-6650.