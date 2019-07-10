Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We hear about kids cancer often, it is the second most common cause of death. Last year alone more than 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 were diagnosed with cancer.

Kimberly Wade is the founder of the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation and is here on Fox 2 in the Morning to talk about what they are doing to shed some light on pediatric cancer deaths.

Wade's child Jonny was diagnosed with brain cancer on December 26th of 2014 and lost his battle on Christmas the following year.

The statistics are startling and unfortunately not rare - 300,000 children will be diagnosed every year with pediatric cancer and 100,000 will die every year.

One way viewers can help in the fight is to attend or become a sponsor of the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation Night to Remember Gala coming up. September 7th at St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark

The Gala will include dinner, entertainment, silent and live auction items along with some special guest appearances, they will be honoring 5 children with cancer so please come out and support them! There will be 300 influential people in attendance.

For more information about the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation 4th Annual Gala on 6:00pm Saturday, September 7th Hilton at the Ballpark, visit www.kshcf.org