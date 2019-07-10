MSD to host Rate Commission Public Hearings at UMSL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Metropolitan Sewer District has a problem that only increased since it was formed in the 1950's with overflows into rivers and streams, basement backups and overall water quality.

A federal lawsuit settlement eight years ago forces MSD to spend 4.7 billion dollars to make improvements by 2034.

How much will this cost customers? MSD's Executive Director Brian Hoelsher joins us on Fox 2 in the Morning along with Chairman of the MSD Rate Commission Len Toenjes with their plan for a series of public meetings in order to get input from customers.

Hoelsher and Toenjes say MSD proposes to spend approximately $1.58 billion on construction and related work as these improvements are mandated by the EPA and state of Missouri. According to Toenjes, Rate Commission will decide how to best pay for the improvements as rate increases will impact all MSD customers.

If you want to attend one of the MSD public hearings please see the following schedule or visit www.stlmsd.com/msd-rate-commission