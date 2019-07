× Paul DeJong’s thoughts on playing in his 1st All-Star Game

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong was the lone Cardinals representative at Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Cleveland, OH. For the seventh straight year the American League won the game, 4-3. DeJong got into the game in the sixth inning. He helped turn two double plays in the field. He walked and stole a base in his only plate appearance in the contest.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow covered the 90th annual All-Star game and has the post game report featuring the Cards All-Star, Paul DeJong.