Several cars stalled in St. Peters flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Flash flooding stranded several drivers on Salt Lick Road in St. Peters Wednesday night.

Heavy rain led to water covering parts of the road just south of Interstate 70.

One driver said she couldn’t see the water until it was too late. Her car started floating and she feared the floodwater would cover her vehicle. Her car floated a few feet near the intersection of Salt Lick and Timberbrook Drive.

She was okay. First responders helped push several vehicles and their drivers to safety.