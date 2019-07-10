Song of the Day- Hammers House Party

Hammer’s House Party Tour features all your favorite ’90s rap acts on one stage! Coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 9th we are giving you a chance to win tickets to the show! Don’t miss your chance to see MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc andTag Team. Great seats are still available.

ENTER TO WIN HERE

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, July 10th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules