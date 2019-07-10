Song of the Day- Hammers House Party

Hammer’s House Party Tour features all your favorite ’90s rap acts on one stage! Coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 9th we are giving you a chance to win tickets to the show! Don’t miss your chance to see MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc andTag Team. Great seats are still available.
Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, July 10th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.