St. Louis Blues win Best Comeback ‘ESPY’ Award

ST. LOUIS, MO- The accolades keep coming for the St. Louis Blues in the aftermath of the franchise’s Stanley Cup championship. Wednesday night, the team was honored at ESPN’s annual sports awards presentation, winning an ‘ESPY’ for “Best Comeback”. The team was last in the National Hockey League in January and turned the season around, winning the organization’s first championship, defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup final last month.

Ryan O’Reilly spoke for a contingent of Blues players who took the stage in Los Angeles for the event at Microsoft Theater. The Conn Smythe winner thanked St. Louis Blues fans for continuing to buy tickets and supporting the team even when the team was struggling. He also paid tribute to Laila Anderson, the West County girl who has battled a rare immune disease and inspired the team along the way.