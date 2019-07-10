× Stars demand A$AP Rocky’s release

A group of celebs have joined a growing cry for rapper A$AP Rocky to be released from a Swedish prison.

He was recently detained in Stockholm after being accused of serious assault, according to CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen.

A Change.org petition seeking his release had more than 330,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

“On Sunday, June 30th, A$AP Rocky, his bodyguard and two performers from his show acted in self-defense after two men followed, harassed and physically assaulted them in Stockholm,” the petition reads. “Video footage shows the assailants following Rocky and his colleagues, even cutting off where they are trying to walk sometimes, while Rocky pleads to them that he does not want any issues.”

Several high profile celebrities including musical artists Post Malone and Shawn Mendes and actress Jada Pinkett Smith have thrown their support behind the petition using the hashtag “JusticeForRocky.”

The rapper’s manager, John Ehmann, posted on Intagram on Tuesday urging people to sign the petition.

“Friends — We are currently in Stockholm where Rocky is being detained for operating in self-defence following an altercation that occurred on 6/30, when Rocky, his bodyguard and two performers were harassed and physically assaulted by a group of men in the area,” he wrote. “The conditions of the facility are horrific and include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, lack of access to life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

Prior to his arrest, A$AP Rocky posted two videos on Instagram that show him, and his companions, asking two men to stop following them.

“We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble,” he wrote as the caption on one of the videos, which was three minutes long. “They followed us for four blocks.”

In another video posted by the rapper, A$AP Rocky says one of the men hit a member of his security “in the face with headphones.” Referring to himself, A$AP Rocky added that authorities tried to arrest him and that he is “innocent.” But in a video posted by TMZ, the website points to A$AP Rocky who appears to grab one of the men and throw him to the ground.