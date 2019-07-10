Twins facing charges in triple shooting that killed Granite City teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. – Twin brothers from the Metro East are both facing multiple charges including murder after a triple shooting in Madison, Illinois that left a 15-year-old boy dead and two others hurt.

The family of 15-year-old Omarion Coleman is still raw with emotion over the loss of their loved one.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are among the many people saddened by just how many children have been victims of gun violence recently in the St. Louis area.

“I feel they need to rot in hell. Not jail, hell,” said Dianne Coleman reacting to charges being filed in the murder of her nephew, commonly known as “Odie.”

Corion and Torion Mosley, both 21, face charges including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Corion also faces attempted murder charges.

“What can a 15-year-old do to make you so upset that you have to take his life?” said Yasmin Newsome, one of Omarion’s aunts.

Omarion Coleman was shot and killed Monday night on 4th Street in Madison. His 21-year-old cousin and a 16-year-old friend were also shot but survived.

Torion was arrested after a lengthy standoff. Corion was arrested later.

Major Case Squad investigators said Corion Mosley was the shooter.

“It sounds like there was a developing feud between these two parties that ultimately led to this incident,” said Det. Lt. Nick Novacich, the deputy commander with the Major Case Squad.

Omarion played football for the Madison Eagles, a youth football program. The association president Erwin Baker knew Omarion for several years.

“(Omarion) was always smiling, always happy, all the kids liked being around him,” Baker said.

This case is the latest of several shootings in our area recently involving children. Multiple children have been killed.

“This is a community thing. This is going to have to start at the homes and work its way out and we are all going to have to work together to resolve this or else it’s going to get worse,” Novacich said.

Investigators would not release details about the feud that led to the shooting. The Mosley brothers were jailed on separate million-dollar bonds.

Court documents indicate they were both convicted of armed robbery back in 2016 in St. Clair County.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Omarion Coleman are still pending.