Two women found shot to death in Washington Park within 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Fear is spreading in St. Clair County, Illinois, for women in particular, after two women were found shot to death in Washington Park in less than 24 hours.

The bodies were found within five blocks of each other.

Police got a call for a body lying in John Thornton Park just off of Highway 111 around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities identified the victim as 56-year-old Bridgett Williams of Washington Park.

A driver nearly hit another woman’s body lying on a deserted stretch of 56th Street surrounded by overgrown vegetation around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The woman was identified as 49-year-old Sandra Reckman of Alhambra.

Illinois State Police and Washington Park police are investigating.

Both women were known to hang out in Washington Park.

“For somebody to do a person like that, you’ve got to be some type of psycho or crazy, or you just don’t have any respect for no one,” said Tonjula Taylor, who knew both victims. “It’s kind of a hurtful feeling. It makes you wonder – like you don’t want to walk around here late night, period, if you’re a woman.”

The killer or killers remained at large. Autopsies were still pending as Wednesday afternoon.

Both women were clothed, police said.

Investigators were checking with other area departments for any similar cases.

Anyone with information should call Illinois State Police at 618-346-3769.