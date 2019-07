× Westbound I-70 shut down at Lucas and Hunt after shots fired

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police responded to calls of shots being fired along Interstate 70 during the afternoon rush hour Wednesday.

The shots were fired on I-70 near Lucas and Hunt Road.

Police have not found a shooting victim. At the moment, it’s unclear if anyone was targeted.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed as police continued to investigate.