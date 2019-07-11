8-year-old killed after truck crashes into horse-drawn carriage in St. Francois County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Francois County, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a carriage. The accident happened at around 6:30am on Highway OO south of Highway DD in St Francois County. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area at around 9:00am. The investigation into the crash was still active then.

There were several people in the buggy during the accident. An 8-year-old died during the crash. A 19-year-old man was not injured in the crash. A 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl, 50-year-old woman, and 28-year-old man all have serious injuries. The Daily Journal reports that one injured child has been airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital while two adults were airlifted to Barnes.

The two teens in the pickup truck were not injured in the crash. The horses pulling the carriage were also not injured.

A Mennonite community has been establishing itself in the area since 2017. The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially reported that the carriage belonged to an Amish group.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

