Baby rushed to hospital after opioid exposure at Florissant home

FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis County Police say that detectives saw a vehicle rush to Christian Northeast Hospital Wednesday at around 8:00pm. The vehicle was taking an 8-month old to the emergency room because of exposure to an opioid at a Florissant home. The baby is still at the hospital receiving life-saving treatment.

Investigators later determined that the exposure happened at a home in the 12300 block of Rocket Drive. Police have been in contact with the child’s guardians.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is still looking into this case. There have not been any arrests at this time.