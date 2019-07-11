Bayless High School basketball player gunned down outside grandmother’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – For the second time this week, a St. Louis-area teenager has been shot and killed.

In the latest case, a 16-year-old star basketball player was murdered outside of a home where he was living.

Robert Dorsey, who was known as “RJ,” was set to be a junior at Bayless High School.

He had just turned 16 with his whole life ahead of him. But now he is St Louis’ latest young life lost to gun violence.

“He was so well loved and he loved everyone in his family,” said Cara Hibdon, RJ’s aunt. “This is a shock to the family.”

Dorsey was shot and killed Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. It happened at the home of RJ’s grandmother on Vegas Drive near Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

“He walked outside and he got shot as soon as he walked outside; at least five times. And he made it back into the house and he collapsed in the house,” Hibdon said.

She described RJ as fun-loving and outgoing.

“He was an amazing person, a great basketball player, a great nephew, amazing cousin to my kids,” Hibdon said.

At 6’6” tall, RJ was a star basketball player at Bayless High School.

“Fantastic kid, very respectful, polite, excellent athlete; he could do anything he wanted to,” said Pat Triplett, coach of the Bayless High School basketball team.

Triplett came out of retirement to work with RJ and mentor him.

RJ and his mom were active members at Faith Church in Sunset Hills. A statement from the church called RJ kind-hearted, gentle, and humble:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Robert Dorsey, RJ, son of Bria Dorsey. Both RJ and Bria are very active members of the Faith Church family. He was an amazing son and friend to everyone he met. "RJ will be remembered by his church family as kind-hearted, gentle, and humble. He volunteered in many departments with a heart for people. He loved helping and he loved people. "Our hearts and prayers are with his family and all of those affected by this tragedy."

Hibdon’s dreams for her nephew are now shattered.

“He was my baby, as the boy we wanted forever and finally got,” she said. “He wanted to be a pro basketball player and he`s not going to get to experience his dream anymore.”

Hibdon said witnesses told her the shots may have come from a silver or gray sedan. St. Louis County police won’t confirm that. They said RJ was shot at least once in the torso.

So far, police have not announced any suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.