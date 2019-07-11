Man fatally shot in head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One man is killed after being shot in the head overnight.

According to police, neighbors heard multiple rounds of gunfire around  1:00 a.m. Thursday on McMillan Avenue near Marcus Avenue in north St. Louis.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on suspects or a motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

