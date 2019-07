× Money Saver- 7-Eleven celebrates 7/11 with free slurpees!

ST. LOUIS – Today is July 11 which might be the best day of the summer, that’s because it’s free Slurpee day!

It’s 7-Eleven’s way of celebrating today’s date and also the convenience store’s 92nd birthday.

From 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. you can pick up a free small Slurpee in any available flavor.

Participating U.S. stores estimate they will give away 9 million small Slurpees.