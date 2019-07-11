Alternative rockers Death Cab For Cutie found time to stop in St Louis on Monday, June 8 during their current tour and filled Stifel Theatre with their unique sound. The Chicago-based band, Lala Lala, fronted by Lillie West was the show opener.
PICTURES: Death Cab For Cutie at Stifel Theatre
-
Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coming to Stifel Theatre
-
Disney Junior Holiday Party coming to Stifel Theatre for the holidays
-
Show-Me Downtown: An Evening in Blue
-
Baby Shark Live! adds second St. Louis show after overwhelming response
-
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly hologram tour coming to Stifel Theatre
-
-
Martin Luther King lll addresses young audience at ‘WE Day’ St. Louis event
-
Sting performs at Variety the Children’s Charity Dinner with the Stars
-
Youth to celebrate the power of service at ‘WE Day’ St. Louis
-
National Concert Week: Tickets for 34 local shows for just $20
-
Official Rules: Like to Win tickets to Monty Python’s Spamalot
-
-
Money Saver – Live Nation sets $20 ticket deal starting today!
-
This is how Americans in 1865 found out President Lincoln was assassinated
-
PICTURES: Pointfest 2019 – part 2