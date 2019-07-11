The event was billed as the area’s wildest charity event… it may well have been. If nothing else, it was a unique attempt by the Fairview Heights (Illinois) Rotary Club to raise funds for their mission to end polio in our lifetime. Female & Male contestants vied for braggin’ rights and cash prizes – plus a big championship belt buckle. The Bikini Bull Ride, Saturday, June 22 at Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant was Buckin’ Awesome.
PICTURES: Fairview Heights Rotary Club Charity Bikini Bull Ride
