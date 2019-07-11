PICTURES: Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas

Posted 2:35 pm, July 11, 2019, by

Classic rockers Heart brought their sister act to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 9. Siblings Ann and Nancy Wilson have been making music together nearly 5 decades and showed no signs of slowing during the kickoff show on their Love Alive Summer Tour. The concert also featured nine-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and Kennett, Missouri native Cheryl Crow along with British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.