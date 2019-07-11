Classic rockers Heart brought their sister act to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 9. Siblings Ann and Nancy Wilson have been making music together nearly 5 decades and showed no signs of slowing during the kickoff show on their Love Alive Summer Tour. The concert also featured nine-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and Kennett, Missouri native Cheryl Crow along with British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas.
PICTURES: Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas
