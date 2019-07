Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There is something new starting at the end of August here in the St. Louis area, specifically for the LGBTQIA + community. It's called the St. Louis Queer Support Helpline or SQSH.

Volunteers will help callers deal with sensitivity, peer counseling, substance abuse, racial and cultural issues. Luka and Braveheart joined FOX2 in the Morning to discuss recruiting more volunteers for the helpline and how you can get involved.