St. Peters offering storm debris removal for select subdivisions

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A powerful storm hit parts of St. Charles County Wednesday evening, causing damage, flooding roadways, and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

Some residents spent much of the day Thursday cleaning up debris from their yards.

Meteorologists said it was not a large storm in terms of size and the area it covered, but it was powerful and a significant event for the communities it hovered over.

St. Peters resident Suzanne Hecker had just gone to bed when she heard a loud crashing noise. She said her house shook and she looked out her window to see her neighbor's large tree had uprooted and crashed onto her fence and garage.

In a matter of two hours, the storm brought 50-60 mile per hour wind gusts and dropped an estimated two to three inches of rain.

Trees and branches fell across several neighborhoods. People in the St. Peters Estates neighborhood said a large tree fell and blocked a road, and they got help from the fire department to cut the tree apart to clear a path for drivers.

Ameren Missouri said at the height of the outage following Wednesday's storm, about 5,200 customers lost power in St. Peters, O'Fallon, and Wentzville. Crews worked through the night and restored service to most customers by Thursday morning.

Lisa Bedian, Director of Communications for the City of St. Peters, said the St. Peters Golf Club will be closed through Saturday, July 13 as crews clean up two dozen trees that fell during the storm impacting 12 of the 18 holes. Bedian said the debris has to be cleaned up carefully so as not to damage the course.

The City of St. Peters will offer free storm debris removal for residents living in the following subdivisions:

Dardenne Estates

Estates of Chateau Woods

Belleau Creek

Candlewick

Brookwood Estates

Spanish Trails

Richmond

Englewood

Sunny Hills

Green Forest

Fawn Lake

Lakes of Devondale

Homewood Estates

Tanglewood

Residents living in these subdivisions must call 636-970-1456 and select Option 1 to schedule an appointment for the storm debris to be removed. Collections will begin Friday, July 12.

St. Peters residents not listed in the above subdivisions may self-haul the debris to St. Peters Earth Centre (115 Ecology Drive) at no charge.

For more information about the golf course or debris removal, visit www.stpetersmo.net.