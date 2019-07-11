Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There has been an officer-involved shooting near the 4100 block of Shreve in the city of St. Louis. Police say that they have a suspect in custody with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not indicated what the person who was shot is wanted for. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden is expected to hold a press conference about the shooting this afternoon.

FOX 2 reporter Andy Banker is heading to the scene to gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.