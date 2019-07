Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWOOD, Mo. - Serving more than 20,000 students across 150 square miles one of the state's largest school districts has a new leader at the helm.

Dr. Mark Miles started work on July 1 at the Rockwood School District after superintendent Eric Knost retired.

With the school year just over a month away Dr. Miles joined FOX 2 to talk about his vision for the district and a series of 'Meet Mark' meetings throughout September and October.