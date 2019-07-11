Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Aquarium and other new attractions making progress at St. Louis Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Opening in late 2019, The St. Louis Aquarium is under construction in the National Historic Landmark St. Louis Union Station.

Tim Ezell got an update on the construction of the St. Louis Aquarium where plans are moving in full steam. The aquarium will have a 120,000-square-foot, two-story footprint and will be home to more than 13,000 animals in a million gallons of water.

The $187 million family entertainment complex also will feature the St. Louis Wheel, a 200-foot-tall observation wheel, other attractions including an 18-hole mini-golf course and a carousel, as well as new restaurants.