U.S. Coast Guard stops submarine carrying over 16,000lbs of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard just released video of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro stopping a self-propelled submarine carrying over 16,000 lbs. of cocaine in the eastern Pacific.

