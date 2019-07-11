The U.S. Coast Guard just released video of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro stopping a self-propelled submarine carrying over 16,000 lbs. of cocaine in the eastern Pacific.
U.S. Coast Guard stops submarine carrying over 16,000lbs of cocaine
-
Swollen Mississippi River forces southern Illinois evacuation
-
Coast Guard investigating sunken tugboats and barge on Illinois River
-
US Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week
-
Search suspended for 3 missing after boat crashed, killing 1
-
Fighter pilots saw small plane crash off Florida coast
-
-
Beach-goers in Orange Beach find a million-dollars’ worth of marijuana and cocaine
-
Body pulled from the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County
-
Man sentenced to 10 years behind bars for role in $19 million drug trafficking conspiracy
-
Mississippi River closed to vessels at St. Louis
-
Missouri, Mississippi river flooding causes new woes
-
-
NTSB calls for greater safety measures for charter flights after recent crashes
-
US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska
-
Iran shoots down U.S. drone