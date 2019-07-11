Webster Groves Police search for missing kids who may have runaway together

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police are trying to find four children ranging from 10 to 15-years-old that are reported missing from Webster Groves, Missouri. They say that all four students are believed to have run away together on Wednesday, July 10 2019.
Webster Groves Police identify the missing juveniles as:
Marquis McCully B/M 10 years of age 5’0”, approximately 111lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes No clothing description
Davon Shaw B/M 12 years of age 5’9”, approximately 112lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes No clothing description
Jaron Chism B/M 15 years of age 5’6”, approximately 139lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes No clothing description
Trey Robinson B/M 15 years of age 5’0”, approximately 85lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes No clothing description