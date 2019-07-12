2 suspects drown in North County creek, following theft of pick-up truck at convenience store

Posted 2:59 pm, July 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:01PM, July 12, 2019

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO – Two teens drowned Friday morning just after 11 a.m. in Maline Creek off Bellefontaine Road and St. Cyr Road in North St. Louis County. The drownings were preceded by a call for the theft of a pick-up truck at a convenience store in Glasgow Village.

According to Colonel Jeremy Ihler, the Chief of Police for Bellefontaine Neighbors, 3 suspects stole the pick-up truck and the owner of the vehicle jumped into another vehicle and chased the suspects.  He caught up with the suspects at St. Cyr Road and Bellefontaine Road.  Police arriving on scene capture one suspect, while observing the 2 other teens jumping into Maline Creek.

The officers on scene search for the suspects but did not see them resurface.

EMS and a St. Louis Fire Department Marine Unit was dispatched the scene to search for the teens.  Around 2:15 p.m. first responders the recovered the bodies of the teens.

The incident is under investigation by the Bellefontaine Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.