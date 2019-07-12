× Bed Bath & Beyond is ‘running out of time’

Bed Bath & Beyond, once a leader in kitchenware and bedding, is in free fall. It is racing to win back customers and salvage its brand before the pressures of modern retailing cave in.

“The company has not kept pace with how the customer has evolved and how consumers shop today,” interim CEO Mary Winston told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales at stores open at least a year sank 6.6% during its most recent quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond lost money last quarter, too.