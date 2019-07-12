BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention this weekend in Queeny Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park on July 13 & 14, 2019 for the first time ever.

The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody`s favorite plastic building block. Organizers have predicted that the St. Louis event will be one of the best that they have ever produced and will be sold-out.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, California will be in attendance all weekend to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City's Woolworth Building. Along with, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere. He will be bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

Click here for tickets or more information