BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention this weekend in Queeny Park

Posted 8:10 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, July 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park on July 13 & 14, 2019 for the first time ever.

The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody`s favorite plastic building block. Organizers have predicted that the St. Louis event will be one of the best that they have ever produced and will be sold-out.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, California will be in attendance all weekend to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City's Woolworth Building.  Along with, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere. He will be bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

Click here for tickets or more information

Google Map for coordinates 38.604423 by -90.494678.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.