Bud Light’s ‘Gloria Brew’ hits St. Louis store shelves Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bud Light’s Blues’ “Gloria Brew” will be available to buy in area stores starting Monday, July 15 to remind fans of the sweet taste of the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup win.

Anheuser Busch has been brewing the beer in Tank 104 in Soulard. It has been serenaded by the team’s unofficial song “Gloria” by Laura Branigan on repeat, 24/7 for the entire brewing process, infusing the brew with their victorious anthem.

Fans will be able to find the limited-edition Bud Light “Gloria Brew” in select local accounts and retailers in St. Louis until supplies last.