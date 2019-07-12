California fire department welcomes 12 babies nearly a year after devastating wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A devastating wildfire is credited with starting a baby boom in California.

Over the past year since the Carr Fire The Redding Fire Department has welcomed 12 new babies including three sets of twins.

Firefighters and their families celebrated this week with a cute photo session. Nine new moms recalled how they feared the worst while their partners were fighting the flames.

They all say they bonded and grew closer during the emotional experience. The moms say the babies will grow up in the redding fire family together.