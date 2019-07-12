Community holds vigil for teen gunned down in front of his grandmother’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A vigil is underway for 16-year-old Robert Dorsey. The star basketball player was murdered outside of a home near Affton where he was living.

RJ was set to be a junior at Bayless High School. He had just turned 16 with his whole life ahead of him. But now he is St. Louis` latest young life lost to gun violence.

Dorsey was shot and killed Wednesday shortly after 9:00pm. It happened at the home of RJ’s grandmother on Vegas Drive near Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

Witnesses say the shots may have come from a silver or gray sedan. St. Louis County police won’t confirm that. They said RJ was shot at least once in the torso. So far, police have not announced any suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.