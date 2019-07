Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRNES MILL, Mo. - A Jefferson County family is missing their miniature pet steer. FOX 2 News photojournalist Wade Smith shows us the search effort.

Police posted this message with a pic to their Facebook page Thursday, "We have a lost miniature cow running loose in the Byrnes Mill area. She is wearing a pink collar with a cow bell on it. If found please call Lynn at 314-220-8966. She is very scared and was just rescued. Thanks for your help. Frank."