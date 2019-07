× Jayson Tatum comes Home to Host Basketball Camp

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum returned to his home town of St. Louis to host his annual basketball camp at Chaminade High School. It’s the second straight summer the former high school star and current NBA star has hosted his basketball camp for young kids in the St. Louis area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tatum noticed several campers from last year's event and was glad to see all of the young hoop players enjoying playing and learning about basketball.

Tatum feels very fortunate to be able to host a basketball camp like this, he remembers attending camps like this when he was a kid.