Richmond Hill, Ontario. — The Blues would not have won their first Stanley Cup without this guy. Today was Jordan Binnington's day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Richmond Hill, Ontario. He was also given the key to the city and his very own parade.

Binnington is in line for a new contract. The restricted free agent is set to have an arbitration hearing on July 20th if it gets that far.