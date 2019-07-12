Lego fan convention brings larger than life sculptures to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You could consider them everyone’s first building blocks to life

“I probably got my set when I was about three years old and I’m still building today,” Greyson Beights said.

No matter your age or your gender, Legos have found a way to transcend all generations dating back to 1932.

When your young, building a simple successfully moving lego car seems to be a Picasso creation.

“I think every kid can relate to, you did it on your own. This is your masterpiece,” Beights said.

However, when you go to a Lego’s convention, a car is nothing in comparison to the creations you’ll see.

“I always ask myself what is it that I’m bringing new to the conversation otherwise there’s really no point in me doing it.” artist Rocco Buttleire said.

Buttleire is a professional Lego artist from Chicago.

He’s mastered the ability to build world landmarks like West Minister Abby in London, The Hagia Sophia in Turkey and of course, you can’t forget about the Effiel Tower in Paris.

“It might take a month, might take 2 months but it’ll get done eventually, he said.”

Whew, talk about precision.

But the expertise doesn’t stop there, Johnathan Lopes also prides himself on being a professional LEGO artist from San Diego.

Except, he prefers much more taller attractions like this 110,000 lego block recreation of Woolworth building in New York.

“It’s just a very inspirational city. It just got inside me living there for 26 years building and infrastructure as well,” Lopes said.

All of their larger than life work will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the Greenfelder Recreation Complex in Ballwin for all to see.

Luckily, the Legos are all built up, so you don’t have to worry about the agonizing pain of stepping on a missing piece.

“It might be a piece or two on the floor in the build zones, but these are all solid,: Lopes said.

Because no matter how your age, you’re never too old to start with the first block to creating your stackable masterpiece.

Limited tickets are still available for the conference at brickuniverse.com/stlouis

The event will be held at:

Greensfelder Recreation Complex

550 Weidman Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011