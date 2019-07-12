People in St. Peters will be cleaning up for weeks after Wednesday’s powerful storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - Residents in some St. Peters neighborhoods are still cleaning up after a powerful storm moved through Wednesday. The cleanup effort may take a few weeks.

On Wednesday evening a few powerful storms developed out ahead of a cold front. Residents in this St. Peters neighborhood felt the full force of one particular storm that brought 50-60mph winds and caused extensive damage as it hovered over the city.

Todd Willis, the solid waste supervisor for the city of St. Peters, says that in his 27-years doing this, he has never seen the damage this extensive over such an isolated area. They began collecting the debris Friday and will do so through July 26th. It's also important that residents schedule an appointment when they are ready for pick up.

Julie Lukesh, a resident in Dardenne Lake Estates, says the storm was intense and powerful. She says it's been great seeing neighbors helping one another with the cleanup process. Her father's house, just a few doors down, had a huge tree fall in his yard which will require a few more days to get cut up.

"We've been collecting storm debris, trees, damaged trees, and downed limbs. If the residents can get it cut up 8-10 feet and stacked at the curb and call in to make an appointment, we will collect it for them. My father's tree came down. First it split then 5 minutes later the whole thing came down. Luckily there was very minimal damage to the house, so we`re thankful for that," said Julie Lukesh.

Lukesh says she's lucky because her husband and her son, David, have been helping cut down her father's tree so they can schedule pick up for next week.

Collections began today and residents can schedule an appointment over the next 2 weeks.