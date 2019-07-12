Police looking for theft suspects accused of stealing from Morrison Plumbing, Heating, & Air

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the St. Clair County Police Department need your help identifying three suspects accused of stealing from Morrison Plumbing, Heating, & Air in Caseyville, Illinois.

According to police, on Thursday, May 23 around 1:30 a.m. two suspects driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, with a chrome grill burglarized the business.

Police say the Dodge Ram and two subjects left the area then returned with a third male suspect and stole additional items. Several work trailers were damaged and burglarized during these to thefts.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts should call Inv. Gerard Spratt (618) 825-5716 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.