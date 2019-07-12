See the next phase of the Arch grounds renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It's a goal of the Gateway Arch Park foundation to bring the city to a central point under the Arch. So, how are the Arch grounds holding up after renovations and rediscoveries in downtown? Patrick Clark is reporting on the present and future use of the Arch grounds.

Ryan McClure the new executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

"You can see for this time of year the grass is not that bad and it's coming back. That was part of the renovation is replacing the soil and ensuring that the landscape is set up here is set up for success," said Ryan McClure.

McClure is familiar with the nonprofit foundation that works in conjunction with the National Park Service the city of St. Louis and Bi-State. He was there when the City Arch River Project made a push to put a lid on it. The $380 million renovation covered an interstate and re-invigorated this landmark.

"Coming back to Gateway Arch Park Foundation is truly like coming home. I started here in 2011 before the project was even started. So, to see that through this exciting time in the foundation. It's a really exciting new era," said Ryan McClure.

McClure says 221 million of the $380 million dollar renovation project came from private funding. And it is not quite done.

"There's actually one more piece of the project that is yet to be finished. That is in the Old Courthouse. What's happening is really exciting. It's accessibility improvements, making sure more people can enjoy this beautiful historic building that is an integral part of this national park," said Ryan McClure.

Look for more Blues concerts on the north end of the grounds closer to Laclede`S Landing. The stage for concerts will remain temporary. There are no current plans to make that permanent.