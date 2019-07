Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. - Steak 'n Shake is opening one of its recently shuttered restaurants in the St. Louis area under a new franchise partnership. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Steak 'n Shake on Page Avenue in Overland will reopen on July 16.

Steak 'n Shake closed multiple St. Louis area restaurants in recent months and its website lists 13 locations in the area as "temporarily closed." The chain hasn't said whether more of the shuttered restaurants will reopen.